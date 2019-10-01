|
|
|
CAMERON, Robyn Elizabeth. As the sun came up on the morning of 28th September 2019, Robyn slipped away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home. She was the much loved wife of Peter, and the treasured mother of James, Tom, and Sophia. She was the loved daughter of Heather and the late Jim, and sister of John, Graeme, and Alistair. A celebration of Robyn's life will be held at St Mary's -in- Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Saturday 5th October at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019