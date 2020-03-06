Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn COTTRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn (Ruvae Jane) COTTRELL

Add a Memory
Robyn (Ruvae Jane) COTTRELL Notice
COTTRELL, Robyn (Ruvae Jane). Passed away peacefully on the 3rd of March 2020 at St Margaret's Hospital. Loving wife of Dan. Mother of Dale, Danny, Noelene and Judy. Mother in law of Angela, Bruce and Robin. Grandmother of Sean, Hanna, Jessica, MacKenzie, Melanie, Sam, Tori, Tom, Scott and their loving partners. Great Grand Grandmother of Adeline, Aylish, Odette, Barnaby, Wilbur and Franco. Robyn will be home on Saturday and Sunday, feel free to come and say your goodbyes between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the West Auckland Hospice. Thanks to all the staff at St Margaret's.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -