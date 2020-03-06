|
COTTRELL, Robyn (Ruvae Jane). Passed away peacefully on the 3rd of March 2020 at St Margaret's Hospital. Loving wife of Dan. Mother of Dale, Danny, Noelene and Judy. Mother in law of Angela, Bruce and Robin. Grandmother of Sean, Hanna, Jessica, MacKenzie, Melanie, Sam, Tori, Tom, Scott and their loving partners. Great Grand Grandmother of Adeline, Aylish, Odette, Barnaby, Wilbur and Franco. Robyn will be home on Saturday and Sunday, feel free to come and say your goodbyes between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the West Auckland Hospice. Thanks to all the staff at St Margaret's.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020