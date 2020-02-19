Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funerals
400 Dominion Road
Mt Eden
Robyn Clare LARSEN


1946 - 2020
Robyn Clare LARSEN Notice
LARSEN, Robyn Clare. Born May 11, 1946. Passed away on February 16, 2020, after a brief illness. Dearly loved partner of Bob. Wife of the late Alan. Loving mother to Paul and Therese and mother-in-law to Kathryn and Craig. Special nana to Trent, Casey, Lauren, Annabelle and James. She will be deeply missed. A service will be held at Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Friday 21st February at 1.30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arthritis NZ would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
