Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin ZIEGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Roy Albert ZIEGLER

Add a Memory
Robin Roy Albert ZIEGLER Notice
ZIEGLER, Robin Roy Albert. Passed away quietly in Middlemore Hospital surrounded by his family on 13 August 2019. Much loved father of Angela, Chris, Philip and David. Grandfather of Christina, Tiago, Marilena, Immanuel, Juaniniho, Kaiden, Sophie, Cameron, Declan, and Olivia. At last he can be with his one true love, Margaret for all eternity. "Be still and know that I am God - Psalm 46:10." A service for Robin is to be held in Manurewa Methodist Church, 224 Great South Road, Manurewa on Tuesday 20 August at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.