ZIEGLER, Robin Roy Albert. Passed away quietly in Middlemore Hospital surrounded by his family on 13 August 2019. Much loved father of Angela, Chris, Philip and David. Grandfather of Christina, Tiago, Marilena, Immanuel, Juaniniho, Kaiden, Sophie, Cameron, Declan, and Olivia. At last he can be with his one true love, Margaret for all eternity. "Be still and know that I am God - Psalm 46:10." A service for Robin is to be held in Manurewa Methodist Church, 224 Great South Road, Manurewa on Tuesday 20 August at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019