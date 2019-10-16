Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin MORLEY-SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Philip (Rob Smith) MORLEY-SMITH

Add a Memory
Robin Philip (Rob Smith) MORLEY-SMITH Notice
MORLEY-SMITH, Robin Philip (Rob Smith). Sadly passed away on Monday 14th October 2019 in Tauranga, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Gloria. Much loved dad of Tracey, and Gillian. Loved grandad of Brooke. Dear brother of Robert and Dawn, Gillian, and Richard and Sabrina. Special thanks to St John and Waipuna Hospice. A service for Rob will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 19th October at 11.00am. Communication to the Morley- Smith family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.