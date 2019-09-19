Home

Robin OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE, Robin. Died peacefully on Tuesday 17 September 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Eleanor for 60+ years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Rollo, Peter and Bev. Loved Gramps to Michelle and Andy, Samantha and Matt, India-Mae and Mia, and Great Gramps to Liam. Loved and respected brother of Ivor. In accordance with Robin's wishes a private cremation, has been held. A private memorial will be held, at a future date. Many thanks to the wonderful care by all the staff of Waipuna Hospice, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Osborne family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
