Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin MORTON-SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin MORTON-SMITH

Notice Condolences

Robin MORTON-SMITH Notice
MORTON-SMITH, Robin. On May 17, 2019 aged 72 years at Dove Hospice, Auckland. Much loved daughter of the late Fay and Norman, sister of Peter (and Miriam), Aunt of Charlie, Toni and Dan. Courageous and defiant to the end, Robin did it her way - as always! Special thanks to her friends and Toni who rallied around Robin for her final weeks. She will be greatly missed by family and friends in NZ and USA, along with her Air NZ and Henkel NZ friends and colleagues. Raise a glass of bubbles and remember your favourite 'Robin' moment - there will be plenty... No flowers by request. Any messages can be sent to 40 Santa Maria Ave, Mt Pleasant, Christchurch. A private farewell has been held according to Robins wishes. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.