CULLEN, Robin Michael. Born 28 September 1941 died 20 September 2020. Passed away at Auckland hospital after a short illness. Tamaki Naval and Ex Naval Club, Air New Zealand, Masonic Lodge, RSA Papatoetoe, ex President 2017 Parnell RSC. Cremation and no service as Robin requested, will be sadly missed by all family and many friends. Notice put in by loving partner Lorna Kennedy. Moe Mai Ra Rocky my love. Any communication to 09-3600-244. Many thanks to Doctors and Nurses for all their kindness.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020