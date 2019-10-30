|
SCHULZE, Robin Margaret (nee Buchanan). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 27 October 2019 following a long and bravely fought battle with illness. Dearly loved eldest daughter of the late Ted and Marjorie. Beloved and caring Mum of Julie, Donna and mother-in-law to Bryce. Devoted Nana of Lucy and Amy. Loyal and loving Sister of Glenice and the late Lynn. Sincere gratitude to the staff at Bupa Sunset Rest Home and Hospital, Blockhouse Bay. A service will be held at 2.00pm Saturday 2nd November 2019 at the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Dr, Henderson. Our cherished Mum, forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019