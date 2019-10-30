Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin SCHULZE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Margaret (Buchanan) SCHULZE

Add a Memory
Robin Margaret (Buchanan) SCHULZE Notice
SCHULZE, Robin Margaret (nee Buchanan). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 27 October 2019 following a long and bravely fought battle with illness. Dearly loved eldest daughter of the late Ted and Marjorie. Beloved and caring Mum of Julie, Donna and mother-in-law to Bryce. Devoted Nana of Lucy and Amy. Loyal and loving Sister of Glenice and the late Lynn. Sincere gratitude to the staff at Bupa Sunset Rest Home and Hospital, Blockhouse Bay. A service will be held at 2.00pm Saturday 2nd November 2019 at the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Dr, Henderson. Our cherished Mum, forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.