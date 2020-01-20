Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Founders Chapel of Remembrance
Rickit Street
Taupo
Robin Lionel (Rob) BOOCOCK

Robin Lionel (Rob) BOOCOCK Notice
BOOCOCK, Robin Lionel (Rob). Passed away peacefully in Taupo surrounded by family on 17th January 2020 in his 94th year. Devoted husband of Phyl for 69 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Christine; Richard and Dawn; Charley and Bay. Loving Gdad of James, Jo and Kim. A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to UNICEF NZ, PO Box 10459, Wellington, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Rob's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
