|
|
|
SUMNER, Robin Jeanette. Born 7 December 1940. Passed away peacefully on 26 November at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved Mum to Richard and Adrianne, Catherine and Tony, and Peter and Lisa. Very special Nan to Jordan and Amy, Luke and Brearna, Claudia, Georgia, and Hayden. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 100 St Andrew's Road, Epsom, Auckland on Saturday 7 December 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to The NZ Kidney Society would be appreciated www.kidneysociety.co.nz/donations
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019