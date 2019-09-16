Home

Robin Heartis (Bob) PHILIPSON

Robin Heartis (Bob) PHILIPSON Notice
PHILIPSON, Robin Heartis (Bob). born on 24 October 1935, Pontypridd, Wales. Died on 13 September 2019 at Komatua Care Centre, Devonport, Auckland. Loving husband of Sarah, loving father and father-in-law of Kathryn and Archie, Claire and Marianne, David and Enza, Andrew and Rita, Judith (deceased) and Rebecca and Andy. Brother of Marion and Peter, and brother-in-law to Mary and Oyvind, and Peter Walsh (Australia) and Michael Walsh (deceased). Devoted Grandad of Erica, James, Francesca, Aroha, Jeremy, Mattia and Miles. Half-brother of Linda, Jill, Vicki, and Ross. The family is grateful for the sincere and personal attention Bob received from his carers at Komatua. The family would also like to thank Valerie Alder for her companionship and support of Bob. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Thursday 19 September at 11am, at Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Starship Foundation: www.starship.org.nz/foundation/donation-form/ please state 'Judith Philipson Memorial Fund' in the optional message field. Enquiries to [email protected] or 021 370 167. Other correspondence to Philipson Family c/- Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
