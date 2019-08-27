Home

Robin Curtis TUNNICLIFFE

Robin Curtis TUNNICLIFFE Notice
TUNNICLIFFE, Robin Curtis. On Saturday, 24th August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Special father and father-in-law of Nigel and Mary-Anne, and Brad. Admired grandfather of Dylan, Tegan, Gina, Nick and Ryan. He will be sadly missed A service for Robin will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, the 30th of August 2019 at 10:30am followed by the burial at The Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery, Tauranga. All communication to the Tunnicliffe family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
