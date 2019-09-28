|
|
|
SPRAY, Robin Cecil. British Army Regimental No 22342983, Corporal Royal Engineers, British Troops in Austria. Passed away peacefully on 25 September 2019 aged 87, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Patricia and father of John, Mike, Ann (deceased), Sue and Chris and dearly loved Grandpa of 16 beautiful grandchildren and Great- Grandpa of Lyla. A service for Rob will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 30 September 2019 at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to Seddon Park Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5523, Frankton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019