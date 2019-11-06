|
GRAHAM, Robin Carter (Robin) (nee Cook). On November 03, 2019 Born October 26, 1933 Robin Carter Graham of Papamoa beloved mother of Susan Keesing of Bristol, England and Douglas Keesing of Melbourne, Australia, beloved mother in law of Moirsheen and beloved grandmother of Niamh. Died at the Austin Hospital, Melbourne, of a severe stroke, aged 86. Robin was married to Douglas Walter Grove Keesing (died 2000), and later James Thompson Graham (died earlier 2019). A celebration of her life will be held at Pacific Coast Village Summer House, 210 Maranui Street, Papamoa on Saturday 9 November 2019 at 1:00. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Vision West Social Services: visionwest.org.nz/donate Correspondence to PO Box 103, Kangaroo Ground, VIC 3097, Australia
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019