CHARTERIS, Robin Albert (Fred). 10 January 2020, peacefully at home with his family and Paul Simon's music playing. Best loved husband of Marilyn, adored father of Kate, Emma and Dan, wonderful brother, Uncle and friend. Always kept us laughing, missed already. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at V J Williams on Tuesday 14 January 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to St Johns or the Brook Park Inc Society, c/- V J Williams & Sons, P O Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020