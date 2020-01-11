Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
V J Williams
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin CHARTERIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Albert (Fred) CHARTERIS

Add a Memory
Robin Albert (Fred) CHARTERIS Notice
CHARTERIS, Robin Albert (Fred). 10 January 2020, peacefully at home with his family and Paul Simon's music playing. Best loved husband of Marilyn, adored father of Kate, Emma and Dan, wonderful brother, Uncle and friend. Always kept us laughing, missed already. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at V J Williams on Tuesday 14 January 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to St Johns or the Brook Park Inc Society, c/- V J Williams & Sons, P O Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -