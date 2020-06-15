|
BOVELANDER, Robertus Willibrordus Petrus (Bob). Born 19 June 1929, passed away on the evening of 28 March 2020, aged 90 years. Died quietly and at peace with God. Very dearly beloved husband of Adriana; greatly adored father of Marcus, Katinka, Vivienne and Matthew; beloved father-in-law of Dennis, Bruce and Claudia; beloved Opa to Luke, Micaela, Kaleb, Sean, Annette, Mieke, Thomas, Kevin, Michael, Theresa, Marlies, Tessa, Gabriel and Raphael; and loved great Opa to 10 great grandchildren. Deeply loved by brothers and sisters and family in the Netherlands and New Zealand. Cherished friend to many. Let us all pray and remember Bob. He rests in God's arms, deep in peace and faith after a brave battle with cancer. You are greatly missed by us and will remain forever in our hearts. God bless. Now that we are able to commemorate Bob's life, a Requiem Mass will be held at his church, St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on what would have been his birthday ? Friday 19 June 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020