Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John's Catholic Church
180 Centreway Road
Orewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robertus BOVELANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robertus Willibrordus Petrus (Bob) BOVELANDER


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robertus Willibrordus Petrus (Bob) BOVELANDER Notice
BOVELANDER, Robertus Willibrordus Petrus (Bob). Born 19 June 1929, passed away on the evening of 28 March 2020, aged 90 years. Died quietly and at peace with God. Very dearly beloved husband of Adriana; greatly adored father of Marcus, Katinka, Vivienne and Matthew; beloved father-in-law of Dennis, Bruce and Claudia; beloved Opa to Luke, Micaela, Kaleb, Sean, Annette, Mieke, Thomas, Kevin, Michael, Theresa, Marlies, Tessa, Gabriel and Raphael; and loved great Opa to 10 great grandchildren. Deeply loved by brothers and sisters and family in the Netherlands and New Zealand. Cherished friend to many. Let us all pray and remember Bob. He rests in God's arms, deep in peace and faith after a brave battle with cancer. You are greatly missed by us and will remain forever in our hearts. God bless. Now that we are able to commemorate Bob's life, a Requiem Mass will be held at his church, St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on what would have been his birthday ? Friday 19 June 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robertus's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -