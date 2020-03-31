|
BOVELANDER, Robertus Willibrordus Petrus (Bob). Born 19 June 1929, passed away on the evening of 28 March 2020, aged 90 years. Died quietly and at peace with God. Very dearly beloved husband of Adriana; greatly adored father of Marcus, Katinka, Vivienne and Matthew; beloved father-in-law of Dennis, Bruce and Claudia; beloved Opa to Luke, Micaela, Kaleb, Sean, Annette, Mieke, Thomas, Kevin, Michael, Theresa, Marlies, Tessa, Gabriel and Raphael; and loved great Opa to 10 great grandchildren. Deeply loved by brothers and sisters and family in the Netherlands and New Zealand. Cherished friend to many. Let us all pray and remember Bob. He rests in God's arms, deep in peace and faith after a brave battle with cancer. You are greatly missed by us and will remain forever in our hearts. God bless. When we are able to hold a Requiem Mass at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Orewa, we will place a subsequent notice giving time and date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020