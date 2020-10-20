|
MAY, Robertson Kenneth (Ken). Passed peacefully at home on 17 October 2020 aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Jean.
Much loved son of Annie McKenzie (deceased) and Robertson (Robbie) May (Deceased) and stepson of June May (Feilding).
Loved father of Maree Knight, Vince and Nikki, Justin and Narelle, (and honorary daughter – Jeanette Greaves).
Stepfather to Sandra Swindells (deceased), Maree and Mike Stacey, Stephen and Diane Swindells.
Much loved Grandad of Greg and Bex, Tony, Ricky, Khasha, Joshua (Josh), Elizabeth,
Much loved Gramps to Paul, Ashley, Daniel, Loren.
Much loved Poppa to Melissa and Sam.
Great grandfather to Dallas, Jensen (J.J.), Bailey, Jerhicoe, Joshua, Loki.
Much loved brother to Richard (deceased) and Lynn, Bryan and Pauline, Yvonne and Jim Hine, Beryl and Jeanne.
A service for Ken will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 1.30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service.
All communications to the May family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020