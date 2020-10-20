Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morrinsville RSA
Studholme Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robertson MAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robertson Kenneth (Ken) MAY

Add a Memory
Robertson Kenneth (Ken) MAY Notice
MAY, Robertson Kenneth (Ken). Passed peacefully at home on 17 October 2020 aged 79 years.

Much loved husband of Jean.

Much loved son of Annie McKenzie (deceased) and Robertson (Robbie) May (Deceased) and stepson of June May (Feilding).

Loved father of Maree Knight, Vince and Nikki, Justin and Narelle, (and honorary daughter – Jeanette Greaves).

Stepfather to Sandra Swindells (deceased), Maree and Mike Stacey, Stephen and Diane Swindells.

Much loved Grandad of Greg and Bex, Tony, Ricky, Khasha, Joshua (Josh), Elizabeth,

Much loved Gramps to Paul, Ashley, Daniel, Loren.

Much loved Poppa to Melissa and Sam.

Great grandfather to Dallas, Jensen (J.J.), Bailey, Jerhicoe, Joshua, Loki.

Much loved brother to Richard (deceased) and Lynn, Bryan and Pauline, Yvonne and Jim Hine, Beryl and Jeanne.

A service for Ken will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 1.30pm.

In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service.

All communications to the May family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robertson's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -