MATHEWS, Roberta Mary (Bobbie). On 5th June 2020 peacefully, at Howick Baptist Hospital. Aged 94 years. Much loved sister of Tony and Mickey. Aunt of Geraldine, Madeleine, Kieran , Greg, Matt, Rosalie and Beth. Best friend of Sheila Scott. A service to celebrate Bobbie's life will be held the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday the 11th of June 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by a Private Cremation. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Howick Baptist Rest Home and Hospital for their love, care and empathy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 9 to June 10, 2020