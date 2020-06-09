Home

Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
Roberta Mary (Bobbie) MATHEWS

MATHEWS, Roberta Mary (Bobbie). On 5th June 2020 peacefully, at Howick Baptist Hospital. Aged 94 years. Much loved sister of Tony and Mickey. Aunt of Geraldine, Madeleine, Kieran , Greg, Matt, Rosalie and Beth. Best friend of Sheila Scott. A service to celebrate Bobbie's life will be held the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday the 11th of June 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by a Private Cremation. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Howick Baptist Rest Home and Hospital for their love, care and empathy.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 9 to June 10, 2020
