HEMA, Roberta Barton (nee Jack). Passed away 1st August, 2019 at Grace Joel Hospital in the kind care of the wonderful staff there. Daughter of Les and Dorothy Jack, sister of Lesley and Bette. Wife of the late Andy (Pa), loved mother and grandmother of Veronica (Ronnie), Huia, Nicholas (deceased) and Simon, Emily, Ana, Kate, Louise and Kahu. Not forgetting Clark, Kevin, Lisa and Pete, Alisha, Dannielle and Simon. A service will be held to celebrate "Bob's" life on Tuesday 6th August, 10:00am at All Souls Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St. Johns Rd, Meadowbank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019