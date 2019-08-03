Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta HEMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Barton (Jack) HEMA

Add a Memory
Roberta Barton (Jack) HEMA Notice
HEMA, Roberta Barton (nee Jack). Passed away 1st August, 2019 at Grace Joel Hospital in the kind care of the wonderful staff there. Daughter of Les and Dorothy Jack, sister of Lesley and Bette. Wife of the late Andy (Pa), loved mother and grandmother of Veronica (Ronnie), Huia, Nicholas (deceased) and Simon, Emily, Ana, Kate, Louise and Kahu. Not forgetting Clark, Kevin, Lisa and Pete, Alisha, Dannielle and Simon. A service will be held to celebrate "Bob's" life on Tuesday 6th August, 10:00am at All Souls Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St. Johns Rd, Meadowbank.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.