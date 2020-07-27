Home

Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849 2139
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
Roberta Ada (Bobbie) ROSS

Roberta Ada (Bobbie) ROSS Notice
ROSS, Roberta Ada (Bobbie). Passed away in Hamilton on 24th July 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of George and Susan, Elaine and Rob Duder, Alison and Alastair Gibson, Stuart and Caroline and loving Gran of her 11 grandchildren and their families. The funeral will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton on Tuesday 28th July at 10:30 am. All correspondence can be sent to Simply Cremations PO Box 10356 Te Rapa, Hamilton or at [email protected] simplycremations.co. nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
