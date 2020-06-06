Home

Robert William John (Robin) HIGGINSON

Robert William John (Robin) HIGGINSON Notice
HIGGINSON, Robert William John (Robin). Robin left us on Tuesday 2nd June 2020, leaving behind his wife Maureen of 60 years. Loved brother and brother -in- law of Mary and Bruce Hobbs. Uncle of Nathan and Gaynor, Western Australia. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Susan, David and Leanne, Mark and Claire. Grandad to Emily, Shaun, Larissa, Serena and Joshua. The family sincerely thank the staff in RAU ward in Hastings Hospital for their outstanding kindness and care of Robin. A private funeral has taken place. Messages to: 4 Hatuma Road, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
