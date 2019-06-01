Home

FEASEY, Robert William. (Also known as Rob or Robbie) Born 3 August 1947. Died on Thursday the 30th of May 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved husband and best friend of Joan, and father of Shiree, Anita and the late Karen. Invincible Poppa of Jack, Eddie, Angus and Hamish, and father-in-law to Matt and Stuart. At Rob's request, a private cremation will be held, followed by a celebration of his life at Whitford Park Golf Club, 58 Whitford Park Road, Whitford on Thursday the 6th of June at 1pm. Donations in Rob's memory can be made to the Sth Auckland Hospice at Whitford Park Golf Club.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
