Robert William DEMPSEY

Robert William DEMPSEY Notice
DEMPSEY, Robert William. RNZN 9777. Rob died peacefully in his 95th year at Grace Joel Retirement Village on June 29, 2020 with his loved ones beside him. Treasured husband of Rae for 53 years. Kind and gentle loved father and father-in-law to Robert Jnr and Gillian (Australia), Paul and Michele, Vicki and John, and Karen and Bill. Grandad and Granpop to 11 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren. Sail on sweetheart. A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
