To be announced at a later date
Robert William (Bob) BATT

Robert William (Bob) BATT Notice
BATT, Robert William (Bob). Regtl. No. NZD1605. Peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 2nd May 2020; aged 97. Cherished husband of the late Joan. Beloved father and father in law of Warren, Marg and Trish, Fiona, Toni and Paul (deceased), Robert and Meg, Doug and Julie, and John and Michelle. Loved grandad and poppa of 21 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Last surviving crew member in New Zealand of the HMS Achilles and the battle of the River Plate 1939. Lest we forget. A service for Robert will be advised at a later date. Communications please to the Batt Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020
