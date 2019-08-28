Home

Robert Wayne ALLISON

Robert Wayne ALLISON Notice
ALLISON, Robert Wayne. Peacefully on Monday the 26th of August 2019, aged 48 years. Loved son of Keith and the late Noelene. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bryce and Nadine, Dale and Christie. Cherished uncle of Martyn, Matthew, Fleur; Joshua, and Olivia. Special thanks to the staff at Spectrum Care for their loving care of Robert. A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Friday the 30th of August at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
