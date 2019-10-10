|
TURNER, Robert (Bob). On Tuesday 8th October 2019, Bob passed away peacefully at Crossley Court, Orewa. Much loved father and father in law of Julie and Mark Dicks, Kevin and Gina (Australia), Billy (deceased) and Carol. Loved Grampa Bob of Liam, Mandie, Carlie, Ryan, Courtney, Ashley, Issac, Natasha and Great Grampa Bob of Marlee, Hunter, Jordy, Romy, Evan, Meika, Scottie, Mia, Lochlan, Lola, Frankie and Jagger. Former husband and friend of the late Pat. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 1.00pm tomorrow, Friday 11th October 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019