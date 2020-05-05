|
SUTCLIFFE, Robert Thomas (Bob). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020, in his 92nd year. Loving husband of the late Olive Sutcliffe (nee Phelps). Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Christopher and Sandra, Barbara and Bill, Garth and Carol. Adored 'Pop' to Robert, Alex, Iain, Alan, Kelsey, Gareth and 'Grand Pop' to Benjamin, Adam, Liam, Evan and Grace. Bob's family will gather to celebrate his life when suitable. Rest in Peace Dad, your sense of humour will be missed by all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020