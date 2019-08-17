Home

Robert Symonds GARARD

Robert Symonds GARARD Notice
GARARD, Robert Symonds. Peacefully passed away on 14 August 2019, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father of Richard and Joanne, daughter in law to Emma and dear friend to Jen. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Auckland Cancer Society, P O Box 1724, Auckland 1140. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 20 August at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
