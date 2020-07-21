Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MCKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sutherland MCKENZIE

Add a Memory
Robert Sutherland MCKENZIE Notice
MCKENZIE, Robert Sutherland. Died on 19 July 2020 at North Shore Hospital, Auckland, aged 102. Originally from Dunedin, former HYA radio announcer, 2nd World War soldier, language specialist. Loved brother of Georgina and the late Jean Murray, Hugh, Godfather to Geoffrey, Gary, Beverley and Margaret. Loved uncle to many. A celebration of life for Robert will be held at the chapel of H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Auckland on Monday 27 July 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -