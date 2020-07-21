|
|
|
MCKENZIE, Robert Sutherland. Died on 19 July 2020 at North Shore Hospital, Auckland, aged 102. Originally from Dunedin, former HYA radio announcer, 2nd World War soldier, language specialist. Loved brother of Georgina and the late Jean Murray, Hugh, Godfather to Geoffrey, Gary, Beverley and Margaret. Loved uncle to many. A celebration of life for Robert will be held at the chapel of H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Auckland on Monday 27 July 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020