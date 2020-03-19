Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Columba Presbyterian Church
480 Ti Rakau Drive
Botany Downs
Robert Steadman (Bob) CUMMING

Robert Steadman (Bob) CUMMING Notice
CUMMING, Robert Steadman (Bob). Passed away, on Monday 17th March 2020, peacefully at his home Highlands MetLife Care. "Much loved and will be missed but Never forgotten" Husband of Ilene Cumming. Father to Nicola, Philippa and Duncan.Father in Law to Richard and Keith and Duong. Grandpop to Hannah, Esther, Reuben and Ethan. Great Grandpop to Kaiser and Orlando. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Auckland on Saturday 21st March 2020, at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
