YOUNG, Robert Stanley (Bob). PDG District 9920. On Friday 17 April 2020, peacefully at Ambridge Rose Cottage. Aged 81 years. Devoted Husband of Helen. Dearly loved Father of Fiona, Grant and Craig, Father-in-Law of Clarke, Anna and Ruth. Grandfather of Annelise, Sienna, Quintin, Caitlin, Rebecca, Isobel, James, and William. He will never be forgotten. We love you and we will always miss you. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Communications by post to PO Box 87340, Auckland 1742 or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020