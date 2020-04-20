Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stanley (Bob) YOUNG

Add a Memory
Robert Stanley (Bob) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Robert Stanley (Bob). PDG District 9920. On Friday 17 April 2020, peacefully at Ambridge Rose Cottage. Aged 81 years. Devoted Husband of Helen. Dearly loved Father of Fiona, Grant and Craig, Father-in-Law of Clarke, Anna and Ruth. Grandfather of Annelise, Sienna, Quintin, Caitlin, Rebecca, Isobel, James, and William. He will never be forgotten. We love you and we will always miss you. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Communications by post to PO Box 87340, Auckland 1742 or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -