Seddon Park Funeral Home
Robert Stanley (Stan) GETTY

Robert Stanley (Stan) GETTY Notice
GETTY, Robert Stanley (Stan). On 10 August 2019 peacefully with family aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Leonie for 61 years. Much loved father of Andrew and Louise and father-in-law of Philippa. Dearly loved Poppa of Nicole, Isobel and Max. A memorial service for Stan will be held at Horsham Downs Golf Club, River Road North, Hamilton, on Friday, 16 August 2019at 11am. All communications to the Getty family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
