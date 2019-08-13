|
GETTY, Robert Stanley (Stan). On 10 August 2019 peacefully with family aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Leonie for 61 years. Much loved father of Andrew and Louise and father-in-law of Philippa. Dearly loved Poppa of Nicole, Isobel and Max. A memorial service for Stan will be held at Horsham Downs Golf Club, River Road North, Hamilton, on Friday, 16 August 2019at 11am. All communications to the Getty family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019