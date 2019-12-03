Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 528 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert CROSSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stanley (Bob) CROSSMAN

Add a Memory
Robert Stanley (Bob) CROSSMAN Notice
CROSSMAN, Robert Stanley (Bob). On November 30, 2019 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loved father, father in law and grandad of John and Margaret, Diane and Laurence and his grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital for the loving care shown to Bob and family. At Bob's request a private service will be held on Friday. For service details please contact John on 021 433 102. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -