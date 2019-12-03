|
CROSSMAN, Robert Stanley (Bob). On November 30, 2019 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loved father, father in law and grandad of John and Margaret, Diane and Laurence and his grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital for the loving care shown to Bob and family. At Bob's request a private service will be held on Friday. For service details please contact John on 021 433 102. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019