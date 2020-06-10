|
|
|
CHESSUM, Robert Stanley (Bob). RNZAF WWII 4311266, Bob passed away on Friday, 5th June 2020, at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Aged 96. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loving father of Patrick and Julie (Auckland), Michael and Marlene (Auckland), Graeme and Shona (England), Alison and Andrew (Brisbane Australia), John and Judy (Sydney Australia). Loved grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 21 and great great grandfather of 1. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Union Parish, Peria Road, Matamata Saturday, the 13th of June, at 11am. Followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata. The service will be live streamed the link is https://iframe.dacast.com/ b/ 139405/c/549489
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020