MATHEWS, Robert Samuel. On Sunday 8 September, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved father and father-in law of Chris and Laurie, John and John, and Gary. Beloved granddad of Lily Pearl Bernadette. A service for family and friends will be held at the Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier chapel at 10.30am on Friday 15 September, followed by a private cremation. Robbie was preceded in death by his cherished wife Barbara, sister Hazel, brother John, and parents Robert and Laurel Mathews. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 47385, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144. Epsom Funeral Home Ph 0800-437-766
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
