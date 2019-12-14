Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Waters Funerals
81 Franklin Road
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Russell (Russ) THOMSON

Add a Memory
Robert Russell (Russ) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Robert Russell (Russ). Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice on 11th December 2019, surrounded by family. Loved husband of the Late Joyce Grace Thomson. Loved Father of Debbie and partner Cyril. Loved Pa of Dane, Chelsea and husband Michael. Loved Great Grandpa of Baxter, Dallas and Kassidy. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday 16th December at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Totara Hospice, South Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -