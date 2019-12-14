|
THOMSON, Robert Russell (Russ). Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice on 11th December 2019, surrounded by family. Loved husband of the Late Joyce Grace Thomson. Loved Father of Debbie and partner Cyril. Loved Pa of Dane, Chelsea and husband Michael. Loved Great Grandpa of Baxter, Dallas and Kassidy. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday 16th December at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Totara Hospice, South Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019