Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Queen Street Gospel Chapel
541 Queen St
Levin
Celebration of Life
Following Services
at the home
RORE, Robert. Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital on 15 July, 2020 aged 71 years. Loved father of Moana, Corrina, Duane, and Gaylene with thoughts of the late Rebecca. Loved Koro of Rahsaan, Kane, Kaiya, Aymon, Angelina, Eden, Taliyah, Samara, Taine and Maika. Dad will be at home, 106 Queen Street West Levin, for those that wish to visit. Dad will be farewelled at Queen Street Gospel Chapel 541 Queen St, Levin on Monday 20 July at 11am, followed by a private whānau Committal Service at The Avenue Crematorium. Friends and whānau are welcome back at the home after the service. I.C. Mark Ltd Levin & Otaki
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
