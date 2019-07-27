|
WALL, Robert Rewi (Rob). Passed away peacefully after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer on 22 July 2019 surrounded by his close family at Joondalup Hospital in Perth Australia. Rob was 46 years young and taken far too soon.Rob will be sadly missed by all and cherished in the hearts of his children Giacomo and Giada alongside their mum who stuck through to the end not only as a parent to their children but supported Rob tirelessly and comfortingly to his peace. Thank you Dora Rossi. Beloved son of Josephine and the late Leslie Wall, brother to Louisa and wife Prue, brother to Brian and wife Pam and uncle to Joshua and Aaliyah, big brother to his little sister Janice Wall. Thank you to all that supported Rob is his journey through life and health.He is at peace now. Rob will arrive at Taupo on Saturday 27th July 2019 and will be called onto Pakira Marae, Waitahanui that evening. Rob will be laid to rest at Waitahanui Urupa on Tuesday 30th July 2019. A service will be held at 11am at Pakira Marae followed by a hakari for all to join us. Taupo Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019