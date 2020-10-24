|
|
|
WHITE, Robert Peter (Bob). Passed away suddenly at his home in Stillwater on 19 October 2020, aged 63 years. Loved Son of the late John and Peg White (Te Aroha), Loved Brother of the late Kevin White (Te Aroha) and Chris and Sue White (Morrinsville). Loved Uncle of Paul, Lesley, Shenae, Talisa and their families A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 1pm, 27th October 2020 at the Te Aroha RSA, 67 Rewi Street, Te Aroha 3320. All communications to the White family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020