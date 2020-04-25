|
KLEUSKENS, Robert Peter (Rob). Peter and Nelly, Jackie, Tony and Sandra would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt sympathy and love at the loss of our wonderful son and brother. To all of those who visited, phoned and attended Rob's funeral expressing their sympathy was very comforting for us. Thank you for all the wonderful meals, baking, beautiful flowers and cards. Rob was greatly loved and respected. He will be in our hearts forever. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our appreciation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020