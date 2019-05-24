|
|
|
BYRNE, Robert Perry (Perry). On Tuesday 21st May 2019, unexpectedly at Whakatane Hospital, aged 68. Loved husband of Jean. Caring dad of Alix and Cameron, Jordan and Nicky, Damian and Anna, Shaylom and Tom, Daniel, Steven, Peter and Maree. Adored Poppa of Emily, Becca, Ruby, Skye, Tom, Charlie and Jay. Sadly missed friend to all the animals. In accordance with Perry's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications please to the Byrne family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
