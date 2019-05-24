Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Perry (Perry) BYRNE

Notice Condolences

Robert Perry (Perry) BYRNE Notice
BYRNE, Robert Perry (Perry). On Tuesday 21st May 2019, unexpectedly at Whakatane Hospital, aged 68. Loved husband of Jean. Caring dad of Alix and Cameron, Jordan and Nicky, Damian and Anna, Shaylom and Tom, Daniel, Steven, Peter and Maree. Adored Poppa of Emily, Becca, Ruby, Skye, Tom, Charlie and Jay. Sadly missed friend to all the animals. In accordance with Perry's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications please to the Byrne family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.