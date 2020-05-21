Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert CHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Peng Kong CHAN

Add a Memory
Robert Peng Kong CHAN Notice
CHAN, Robert Peng Kong. Born October 21, 1943, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Passed away on May 19, 2020, Auckland. Beloved husband of Rita. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Rodrey and Rebecca, Matthew and Nina, Emileen, and Francis and Emma. Doting grandfather of Lauren, Teo, Sophie and Benjamin. Loved brother of Margaret and stepson of Kevin. An accomplished mathematician, university lecturer and teacher, Robert passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family. He will be terribly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -