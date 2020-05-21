|
CHAN, Robert Peng Kong. Born October 21, 1943, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Passed away on May 19, 2020, Auckland. Beloved husband of Rita. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Rodrey and Rebecca, Matthew and Nina, Emileen, and Francis and Emma. Doting grandfather of Lauren, Teo, Sophie and Benjamin. Loved brother of Margaret and stepson of Kevin. An accomplished mathematician, university lecturer and teacher, Robert passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family. He will be terribly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020