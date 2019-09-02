Home

Robert (Bob) OSBORNE

Robert (Bob) OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE, Robert (Bob). Slipped away peacefully on the 29th August 2019. Dearly loved husband to Elizabeth (deceased), Dad to Esther, Clint (deceased), Robert (deceased), Pauline, Beatrice and Gerard; Grandad to Melissa, Lawrence, Darren and Amanda; and adored brother and Pa to many. His spirit, love and laughter will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road Glen Eden on Wednesday 4th September at 10:30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
