OSBORNE, Robert (Bob). Slipped away peacefully on the 29th August 2019. Dearly loved husband to Elizabeth (deceased), Dad to Esther, Clint (deceased), Robert (deceased), Pauline, Beatrice and Gerard; Grandad to Melissa, Lawrence, Darren and Amanda; and adored brother and Pa to many. His spirit, love and laughter will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road Glen Eden on Wednesday 4th September at 10:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019