Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
Warkworth Anglican Christ Church
Church Hill
Warkworth
WILSON, Robert Miners (Robin). Peacefully at North Shore Hospital with family by his side; aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Ailsa. Fantastic father to Peter and Diane, Anne and Robert. Grandfather to Guy, Catherine, Jamie and Laura. Great grandfather to four great grandchildren. Fair winds and fair sailing A service celebrating Robin's life will be held at the Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Wednesday, 28th October 2020 at 11:00am followed by a private cremation. Communications to The Wilson Family, 12 Gumfield Drive, Warkworth would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
