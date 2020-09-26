Home

KINGSTON, Robert Michael David (Bob). On August 17, 2020. Bob passed away recently, in Auckland at his daughter's home. He was the cherished husband of Helen, and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anna and Steve. Brother of the late John and brother in law to Gege, Betty and Ken, Barbara and Robert. A loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephews. A very kind and special man who will be deeply missed by us all. We have honoured Bob's wishes whereby a private cremation has been held. If you wish to honour his memory, please take a walk, drink a beer, or even plant a tree.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
