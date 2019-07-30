|
DOUGLAS, Robert McVea (Bob). 21 June 1933 - 26 July 2019. Passed away peacefully at home. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Treasured Dad of Wendy and Steve; Steve (deceased) and Nellie. Very special Granddad of Becki, Travis and Crystel, O'Shea and Kate; Jay and Jemma, Katie and Andy, Tyler and Verity; Arti and Alina. Great Granddad of Adabelle, Orletta and Nate. A hard working man of great honour, now it is your time to rest. A service for Bob will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri today (Tuesday) at 2:00pm followed by interment in the Wiroa Road (Kerikeri) Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019