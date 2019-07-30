Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DOUGLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McVea (Bob) DOUGLAS

Add a Memory
Robert McVea (Bob) DOUGLAS Notice
DOUGLAS, Robert McVea (Bob). 21 June 1933 - 26 July 2019. Passed away peacefully at home. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Treasured Dad of Wendy and Steve; Steve (deceased) and Nellie. Very special Granddad of Becki, Travis and Crystel, O'Shea and Kate; Jay and Jemma, Katie and Andy, Tyler and Verity; Arti and Alina. Great Granddad of Adabelle, Orletta and Nate. A hard working man of great honour, now it is your time to rest. A service for Bob will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri today (Tuesday) at 2:00pm followed by interment in the Wiroa Road (Kerikeri) Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.