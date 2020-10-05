Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kerepehi Bowling Club, Kerepehi Domain
Robert Maxwell (Bob) BLAKEMAN

Robert Maxwell (Bob) BLAKEMAN Notice
BLAKEMAN, Robert Maxwell (Bob). Peacefully at Thames Hospital on 2nd October, 2020; aged 83 years. Much loved husband of the late Joy. Dearly loved Dad of Heather and Raymond, Neil and Erina, Maxine and Jason, Lisa and Michael, Phillip and Johanna, Donald and Sonia. Cherished Poppa Bob of 10 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. A private family farewell service for Bob will be held, followed by private cremation. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Kerepehi Bowling Club, Kerepehi Domain, on Thursday 8th October at 1:00pm. Messages: 0221379231.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
