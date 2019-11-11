Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
Tokoroa
Robert Louis (Bob) LEGER


1938 - 2019
LEGER, Robert Louis (Bob). 12th June 1938 - 9th November 2019. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital. Dearly loved husband to Maureen. Much loved Dad to Catherine, Donna, Michael, the late Robert and the late Lorna. Loved "Bobob" to Bardia, Cairan, Caitlin, Shokei, Kun-ka, Lyndon, and Tui. "We will miss you and you will be forever in our hearts" Donations to theTokoroa Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Bob will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church SH1 Tokoroa on Thursday, the 14th of November at 11:00 AM followed by the interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
